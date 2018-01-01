XRegister
06 October 2016

01/01/2018 - 16:32 GMT

Chris Smalling On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Manchester United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Sam Allardyce's Everton side in a Premier League fixture this evening.

The Red Devils have lost ground in the title race and have been pushed down to third spot by Chelsea on the back of three consecutive draws, a trend boss Jose Mourinho will be desperate to end on Merseyside.




Mourinho is without Ashley Young, who is starting a three-match ban, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out for a month with a knee issue. Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini are also out.

Manchester United have David de Gea between the sticks, while at the back Mourinho picks Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw.

Further up the pitch the Red Devils have Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera in midfield, while Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard support Anthony Martial.

If Mourinho needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian.

 


Manchester United Team vs Everton

De Gea, Lindelof, Jones, Rojo, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Mata, Pogba, Lingard, Martial

Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Darmian, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Mkhitaryan, Rashford
 