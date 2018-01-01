XRegister
06 October 2016

01/01/2018 - 09:56 GMT

Everton Show Interest In AC Milan Hitman As Agent Explores Options

 




Everton are showing interest in snapping up AC Milan striker Andre Silva in this month's transfer window, as the player's agent explores options for his client.

The Portugal international, who was snapped up by AC Milan from FC Porto last summer, is yet to score a league goal for his new employers.




Silva has thus far found the back of the net eight times in 23 appearances in all competitions for the Italian giants, with all of his goals coming in the Europa League.

The 22-year-old has tasted just 537 minutes of action in Serie A over 12 matches; Silva has managed to start just four league matches for the Rossoneri.
 


The Portuguese’s agent Jorge Mendes is due to meet AC Milan’s hierarchy to understand their intentions regarding his client for the second half of the present campaign.

And according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Everton are showing interest in signing Silva, who cost AC Milan €38m.

However, it remains to be seen if Silva will make a switch to Merseyside this month as AC Milan reportedly do not want to record any loss on what they paid to Porto for the striker’s services just six months ago.
 