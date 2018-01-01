Former Leeds Star Wants Bodies In Regardless of Victor Orta Concerns

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has pleaded for Leeds United to add bodies in the January transfer window, despite fan worries that the signings so far made by the club's director of football Victor Orta have been a mixed bag.



Orta was brought in by Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani to lead the club's transfer business in the summer and presided over a raft of fresh faces arriving at Elland Road.











However, only three of Orta's summer signings started in Saturday's loss at Birmingham City and Leeds fans remain to be convinced about many of the players brought in by the Spaniard.



For Whelan, Samu Saiz has been an undoubted success, while Ezgjan Alioski has improved.





Asked on BBC Radio Leeds how fans can have faith in Orta getting in the right players in January, Whelan replied: " Saiz is the pick of the bunch, there's no doubt about that.