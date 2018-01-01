Former Leeds Star Wants Bodies In Regardless of Victor Orta Concerns

Noel Whelan has pleaded for Leeds United to add bodies in the January transfer window, despite fan worries that the signings so far made by the club's director of football Victor Orta have been a mixed bag.
Orta was brought in by Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani to lead the club's transfer business in the summer and presided over a raft of fresh faces arriving at Elland Road.
However, only three of Orta's summer signings started in Saturday's loss at Birmingham City and Leeds fans remain to be convinced about many of the players brought in by the Spaniard.
For Whelan, Samu Saiz has been an undoubted success, while Ezgjan Alioski has improved.
Asked on BBC Radio Leeds how fans can have faith in Orta getting in the right players in January, Whelan replied: "Saiz is the pick of the bunch, there's no doubt about that.
"Alioski has got better, bar the last two games; Burton I felt he'd gone back to his old ways, soft, not holding the ball up, looking for help from the referee and falling down when he should be going into challenges, and that followed on [against Birmingham] as well.
"But look, we need bodies, but we don't know whether the chairman is going to be doing anything in this window, that's something that Orta knows, the chairman knows, the manager knows."
And Whelan admits the club are keeping a tight lid on what they might do in this month's window, with it being less than clear whether money will be spent.
"At the moment Leeds are not letting anything out that they are going to be buying anybody."
Leeds start 2018 this afternoon by playing host to managerless Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.