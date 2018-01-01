He’s Gone Back Into Old Habits – Former Leeds Forward Unhappy With Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks that Ezgjan Alioski is showing signs of regressing.



The Whites snapped up the Macedonia winger from Swiss side Lugano in the summer transfer window, but he took time to adjust to the physicality of the English game.











Alioski did improve, but Whelan feels he has gone back to his old ways over Leeds' last three games, with the latest example being in a 0-0 home draw on New Year's Day with Nottingham Forest.



Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: "It's not been the first game.





" He's had about three on the bounce now where he's not been his normal self and has gone back into old habits", he added.

Leeds had chances to beat Forest at Elland Road, a game in which Alioski was withdrawn at half-time in favour of Pierre-Michel Lasogga.



And Whelan believes it was two points dropped for Leeds against what he ranks as a poor Nottingham Forest side.



"I see that as two points dropped against a very, very poor Forest side, who were delighted to go away with a point", Whelan said.



Leeds are next in FA Cup action next weekend when they face a trip to League Two outfit Newport County.

