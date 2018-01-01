XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/01/2018 - 20:26 GMT

He’s Gone Back Into Old Habits – Former Leeds Forward Unhappy With Whites Star

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks that Ezgjan Alioski is showing signs of regressing.

The Whites snapped up the Macedonia winger from Swiss side Lugano in the summer transfer window, but he took time to adjust to the physicality of the English game.




Alioski did improve, but Whelan feels he has gone back to his old ways over Leeds' last three games, with the latest example being in a 0-0 home draw on New Year's Day with Nottingham Forest.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: "It's not been the first game.
 


"He's had about three on the bounce now where he's not been his normal self and has gone back into old habits", he added.

Leeds had chances to beat Forest at Elland Road, a game in which Alioski was withdrawn at half-time in favour of Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

And Whelan believes it was two points dropped for Leeds against what he ranks as a poor Nottingham Forest side.

"I see that as two points dropped against a very, very poor Forest side, who were delighted to go away with a point", Whelan said.

Leeds are next in FA Cup action next weekend when they face a trip to League Two outfit Newport County.
 