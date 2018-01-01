I Know Jurgen Klopp Can Make Me Better – Virgil van Dijk

Follow @insidefutbol





New Liverpool signing Virgil van Dijk thinks Reds boss Jurgen Klopp can make him a better player.



The Merseyside giants, who appointed Klopp as their new manager in October 2015, announced the signing of Van Dijk last week, with the defender officially joining Liverpool from Southampton today.











Although Klopp is yet to win a trophy at Liverpool, he guided the Reds to the EFL Cup final and the Europa League final in his first season in charge of the club.



The German helped Liverpool to finish in the top four last season as the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the 2013/14 campaign.





Liverpool, who are currently fourth in the Premier League table, have also managed to reach the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they will face FC Porto.

And Van Dijk feels Liverpool have made a lot of progress under Klopp as the Netherlands international explained that he is looking forward to working with the former Borussia Dortmund man, whom he thinks can make him improve.



“Everybody at Liverpool already knows how lively he is, how he can make a player better and give them confidence as well”, Van Dijk told LFC TV, when asked about Klopp.



“I think it will suit me as well. I think he can make me a better player.



“I am looking forward to working with him.



“I think this is the right time for me to be here.



“Since he has come in, I think Liverpool have made a lot of progress.



“And I want to contribute to it.”



Van Dijk, who has 16 caps for the Netherlands to his name, made 12 Premier League appearances for Southampton this season.

