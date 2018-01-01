XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/01/2018 - 17:20 GMT

I Like Rotation – Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Liverpool’s Turf Moor Win

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised the benefits of rotation after his Reds team grabbed a second win in three days by beating Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.

Klopp watched Sadio Mane fire the Reds ahead just past the hour mark with a fine shot from the edge of the area.




It did look as if Burnley would claim a draw however after Johann Gudmundsson levelled in the 87th minute, earning a reward for the Clarets' hard work.

Liverpool would earn all three points however after Ragnar Klavan got on the end of a flick on to help the ball over the line from close range, earning the Reds the win.
 


Klopp again made a number of changes to his side as he sought to keep his players as fresh as possible and believes it paid off.

"A fantastic finish to the game. This is one of the toughest places to play all season", Klopp was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I like rotation, I love the quality of my squad and I am really pleased.

"It was not fantastic football but it was a fantastic attitude.

"Today it wasn't possible to play brilliantly but it was an open game, we had a massive setback with the equaliser but we changed it again – we haven't done that too often this year", he added.

Klopp will now have to mull what side to select for Liverpool's next game, an FA Cup clash against rivals Everton on Friday.
 

 