I Like Rotation – Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Liverpool’s Turf Moor Win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised the benefits of rotation after his Reds team grabbed a second win in three days by beating Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.



Klopp watched Sadio Mane fire the Reds ahead just past the hour mark with a fine shot from the edge of the area.











It did look as if Burnley would claim a draw however after Johann Gudmundsson levelled in the 87th minute, earning a reward for the Clarets' hard work.



Liverpool would earn all three points however after Ragnar Klavan got on the end of a flick on to help the ball over the line from close range, earning the Reds the win.





Klopp again made a number of changes to his side as he sought to keep his players as fresh as possible and believes it paid off.

"A fantastic finish to the game. This is one of the toughest places to play all season", Klopp was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"I like rotation, I love the quality of my squad and I am really pleased.



"It was not fantastic football but it was a fantastic attitude.



"Today it wasn't possible to play brilliantly but it was an open game, we had a massive setback with the equaliser but we changed it again – we haven't done that too often this year", he added.



Klopp will now have to mull what side to select for Liverpool's next game, an FA Cup clash against rivals Everton on Friday.

