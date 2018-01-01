Leeds United and Sheffield United Receive Boost To Ryan Kent Signing Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United and Sheffield United have had their chances of signing Ryan Kent on loan from Liverpool this month boosted.



The Championship clubs are keen on the winger, who is currently on a season-long loan deal at Bundesliga outfit Freiburg.











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave his seal of approval to the switch to Germany, believing Freiburg would be the perfect club for Kent to continue his development with.



But the winger has struggled for playing time at Freiburg, leaving Liverpool unhappy.





And according to German magazine Kicker, Kent's loan is to be brought to an early end.

Freiburg are due to leave for their winter training camp in Spain on Tuesday and Kent is not expected to be amongst the travelling party.



He has played just 245 minutes of Bundesliga football and is now poised to return to Liverpool, who will be expected to loan him elsewhere.



Kent, who has been linked with both Leeds United and Sheffield United, shone in the Championship in a prior loan spell at Barnsley.

