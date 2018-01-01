XRegister
06 October 2016

01/01/2018 - 21:06 GMT

Leeds United Need This Player And He Won't Break Bank – Former Whites Star

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan insists he has never wavered from the belief the Whites need a complete striker and he is confident that players who can do the job are out there and would not break the bank.

Leeds drew a blank on New Year's Day with a 0-0 draw at home against Nottingham Forest and Whelan simply had his view that the Whites need a new hitman confirmed.




The ex-attacker believes that Kemar Roofe and Pierre-Michel Lasogga both offer different things, but Leeds need a player who can do everything as their system only allows one striker up top.

And he says that has been his belief since the start of the season, even when Leeds were flying.
 


"I've been saying that since the beginning of the season and I've not changed my mind – we need that all-in-one package striker, who's got a bit of physicality about him, height, good in the air, works the line, pace", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Yes, I know they cost money, but there are some out there that you can get that won't mean you breaking the bank.

"But we need somebody who can do that job better because at the moment we're getting something from Roofe that we're not getting from Lasogga and we're getting something from Lasogga that we're not getting from Roofe."

Leeds brought in big money in the summer transfer window, realising a combined £23m from selling Chris Wood, Liam Bridcutt and Charlie Taylor.

But it remains to be seen whether chairman Andrea Radrizzani will release funds this month.
 