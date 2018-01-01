XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/01/2018 - 17:39 GMT

Need A Miracle – Jurgen Klopp Pessimistic On Liverpool Star Duo’s Fitness For Everton Tie

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is doubtful that Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah will be fit to face Everton in the FA Cup on Friday, barring a miracle.

Coutinho and Salah missed out on Liverpool's 2-1 New Year's Day win away at Burnley in the Premier League, with Sadio Mane and Ragnar Klavan scoring the goals for the Reds.




Thoughts are now turning to Liverpool's FA Cup tie against local rivals Everton on Friday.

But Klopp thinks the odds are against Coutinho and Salah recovering in time to face Sam Allardyce's men.
 


"The next game is on Friday, that could be too short", Klopp said on LFC TV, when asked about the pair being fit to face Everton.

"We will see. I don't know exactly.

"That's how it looks at the moment.

"Maybe there will be a miracle or a wonder overnight, but we will see", the German added.

Liverpool faced frustration in their last meeting with Everton in December as a failure to take chances saw the Toffees earn a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Klopp took flak after the match for rotating his team and not playing his strongest eleven in the Merseyside derby.
 