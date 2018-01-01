Need A Miracle – Jurgen Klopp Pessimistic On Liverpool Star Duo’s Fitness For Everton Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is doubtful that Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah will be fit to face Everton in the FA Cup on Friday, barring a miracle.



Coutinho and Salah missed out on Liverpool's 2-1 New Year's Day win away at Burnley in the Premier League, with Sadio Mane and Ragnar Klavan scoring the goals for the Reds.











Thoughts are now turning to Liverpool's FA Cup tie against local rivals Everton on Friday.



But Klopp thinks the odds are against Coutinho and Salah recovering in time to face Sam Allardyce's men.





" The next game is on Friday, that could be too short", Klopp said on LFC TV, when asked about the pair being fit to face Everton.

"We will see. I don't know exactly.



"That's how it looks at the moment.



"Maybe there will be a miracle or a wonder overnight, but we will see", the German added.



Liverpool faced frustration in their last meeting with Everton in December as a failure to take chances saw the Toffees earn a 1-1 draw at Anfield.



Klopp took flak after the match for rotating his team and not playing his strongest eleven in the Merseyside derby.

