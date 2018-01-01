No One Told Me – Schalke Sporting Director Surprised By Talk Liverpool Target Joining Bayern Munich

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has revealed that he is not aware of Manchester United and Liverpool target Leon Goretzka signing a pre-contractual agreement with Bayern Munich this month.



The midfielder, whose present contract with Schalke is set to expire next summer, has so far refused to sign a new contract with the Bundesliga outfit, despite their repeated attempts.











European heavyweights such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Inter have been credited with showing interest in Goretzka, who has 12 caps and six goals for Germany to his name.



However, it was reported in several quarters on Sunday that the 22-year-old has decided to stay in Germany and will sign a pre-contractual agreement with Bayern Munich in the new year.





But Heidel, who insisted that the he was in touch with Goretzka’s agent on New Year’s Eve, explained that he does not know anything about the player agreeing to join the Bavarians for free next summer.

"Leon has so far not informed us whether he has decided to leave”, Heidel told German television channel Sport1.



“And I trust Leon and his advisor, who I was in contact with yesterday."



Goretzka, who joined Schalke from Bochum in 2013, has made 12 appearances in the present campaign, scoring four times.

