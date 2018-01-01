No Philippe Coutinho – Liverpool Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Burnley vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Sean Dyche's Burnley side at Turf Moor in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Reds edged out Leicester City on Saturday, running out 2-1 winners at Anfield and continue to hold fourth spot in the league standings, with a three-point advantage over fifth placed Arsenal.











Boss Jurgen Klopp has opted to bring Simon Mignolet back in goal, after picking Loris Karius against the Foxes.



At the back, Liverpool go with Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan as the central pair, while Georginio Wijnaldum slots into midfield with Adam Lallana. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain plays, as do Sadio Mane and Dominic Solanke.



If Klopp needs to make changes against Burnley at any point this afternoon he can look to his bench, where options include Ben Woodburn and Joel Matip.



Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah are not in the matchday squad.



Liverpool Team vs Burnley



Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Lovren, Gomez, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Solanke



Substitutes: Karius, Milner, Firmino, Robertson, Ings, Matip, Woodburn

