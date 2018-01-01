XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/01/2018 - 20:38 GMT

Play Virgil van Dijk Against Everton, Former Liverpool Star Urges Jurgen Klopp

 




Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland wants to see Virgil van Dijk make his Reds debut against Everton on Friday and has urged Jurgen Klopp to play him.

Liverpool have paid a world record fee for a defender of £75m to sign Van Dijk from fellow Premier League club Southampton and the centre-back has taken the number 4 shirt at Anfield.




He is eligible to make his Liverpool debut on Friday night in the FA Cup when the Reds come up against neighbours Everton at Anfield.

Kirkland accepts that Van Dijk has missed games of late for Southampton, but still wants the Dutchman thrown in at the deep end against the Toffees.
 


The goalkeeper said on LFC TV: "We want him to play Friday. Put him straight in.

"He's not played the last few games, just been training.

"It's been a tough time for him over the last few months.

"Now that the move is here, get him playing.

"Every player wants to play rather than train", Kirkland added.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield by Everton in a Premier League clash in December and Toffees boss Sam Allardyce will be plotting to cause an upset on Friday evening.
 