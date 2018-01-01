XRegister
06 October 2016

01/01/2018 - 19:12 GMT

Players Still With Mark Hughes And Who Do You Appoint – Ex-England Star On Stoke Boss

 




Former England defender Danny Mills is sure that Mark Hughes has not lost the dressing room at Stoke City and questioned whether there is anyone available to replace the Welshman.

The pressure grew further on Hughes on New Year's Day after Stoke succumbed to a damaging 1-0 defeat at home against Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United side.




Stoke are not in the Premier League's relegation zone, but sitting in 16th spot, the Potters are only two points from the drop zone.

Some Stoke fans chanted for Hughes to be sacked during the defeat at the bet365 Stadium, but Mills says he saw nothing to suggest that the players are not putting in a shift for the manager.
 


And he questioned whether there is anyone available to step in and do a better job than Hughes.

"The problem they have is, who do you bring in? It's not like he's lost the dressing room. The players are putting in a shift. Who do you bring in that's going to make a difference", Mills said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"Normally at the bottom of the table you expect hard work, well organised – well Stoke are doing that and they're not winning games.

"It will be a big call for the owner", he added.

Stoke have a welcome break from Premier League duty for their next match with an FA Cup trip to Coventry City on the agenda.
 