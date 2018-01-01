Rangers Star Already In Florida Confirms When Squad Will Arrive

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Josh Windass says that his team-mates are due to join him in Florida this coming weekend.



The former Accrington Stanley man touched down in Orlando, Florida on New Year's Eve and was disappointed to be greeted by rain.











Rangers are due to take part in the Florida Cup later this month, being first in action on 11th January against Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro.



But the Rangers squad did not travel with Windass, with it appearing the Gers star has simply headed over ahead of time for a welcome holiday.





Asked on Twitter if the squad flew out at the same time as him, Windass replied: "No mate, I meet them on the weekend."

Rangers grabbed a 0-0 draw away at rivals Celtic on Saturday and have now entered their winter break.



Graeme Murty's men are not back in competitive action until 21st January, when they are due to take on Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup.



Their next Scottish Premiership fixture is on 24th January at home against Aberdeen.

