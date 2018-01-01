XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/01/2018 - 14:08 GMT

Samu Saiz Starts – Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially named their squad to lock horns with Nottingham Forest in a Championship fixture at Elland Road this afternoon.

The Tricky Trees arrive at Elland Road without a manager after sacking Mark Warburton, his assistant David Weir and director of football Frank McParland, meaning Gary Brazil is in interim charge.




Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen, whose side sit in fifth spot in the Championship, picks Felix Wiedwald in goal, while at the back he plumps for Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson in central defence.

Further up the pitch the Whites have Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane in midfield, while just behind striker Kemar Roofe sit Samu Saiz, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski.

If Christiansen needs to make changes at any point against Forest, he can look to the bench and call for Pierre-Michel Lasogga, with Pawel Cibicki another option.

 


Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest

Wiedwald, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, Phillips, O'Kane, Saiz, Hernandez, Alioski, Roofe

Substitutes: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Anita, Klich, Sacko, Cibicki, Lasogga 
 