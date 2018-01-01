Serie A Side Close Door On Selling Liverpool and Juventus Target This Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Cagliari are not ready to part ways with Juventus and Liverpool target Nicolo Barella in January, it has been claimed.



The young midfielder, whose future at Cagliari has been under the scanner, has been in good form in the present campaign, scoring twice in 17 Serie A appearances.











While Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Barella, Inter, Juventus, Roma and Napoli have also been credited with showing interest in the Italy Under-21 international, with the Nerazzurri even reportedly being in talks with Cagliari regarding the starlet.



Despite the 20-year-old having no dearth of suitors, Cagliari are not prepared to let him leave during the winter transfer window, according to Sky Italia.





However, it is believed the Italian club could be tempted to sell Barella next summer for around €30m.

Barella, whose present contract with Cagliari runs until 2021, joined the club from Como in 2016.



He has thus far made 57 appearances in all competitions for Cagliari, netting twice and providing as many assists.

