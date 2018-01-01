That’s Massive – Ragnar Klavan Hails Liverpool’s Win At Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Ragnar Klavan has hailed a "massive" win for Liverpool after they scored late on to claim all three Premier League points in a 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.



Liverpool took the lead just after the hour mark through a superb Sadio Mane goal, as he shot from the edge of the area.











But Burnley did not give up and the Clarets eventually took advantage of poor defending from Liverpool to level through Johann Gudmundsson just three minutes before full time.



However, Liverpool were intent on getting the win and when Klavan turned in from close range in injury time, the Reds had all three points.





And the former Augsburg defender was delighted, though albeit a little astonished to have scored.