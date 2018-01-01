That’s Massive – Ragnar Klavan Hails Liverpool’s Win At Burnley

Ragnar Klavan has hailed a "massive" win for Liverpool after they scored late on to claim all three Premier League points in a 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Liverpool took the lead just after the hour mark through a superb Sadio Mane goal, as he shot from the edge of the area.
But Burnley did not give up and the Clarets eventually took advantage of poor defending from Liverpool to level through Johann Gudmundsson just three minutes before full time.
However, Liverpool were intent on getting the win and when Klavan turned in from close range in injury time, the Reds had all three points.
And the former Augsburg defender was delighted, though albeit a little astonished to have scored.
"It was important – is it true that it is my goal?!" Klavan was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"Oh good. It was on the line so I wasn't sure.
"It is always hard here, that's a massive performance.
"It was a crazy game", he added.
Liverpool have now drawn level on points with Manchester United, but the Red Devils can move back ahead if they can earn a positive result against Everton at Goodison Park this evening.