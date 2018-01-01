We Know We’re Looking For Something – Rafael Benitez On Newcastle Transfer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has reiterated his desire to make signings in this month's transfer window, despite the Magpies beating Stoke City 1-0 at the bet365 Stadium.



In a hard-fought encounter in the Potteries, Ayoze Perez's 73rd minute goal proved to be the difference between the two teams as the Magpies took all three points and piled pressure onto Stoke boss Mark Hughes.











Newcastle have eased relegation worries by moving up to 13th spot in the Premier League, but Benitez is firm about his need to make signings.



The former Real Madrid boss admits that his current charges are giving their all, but he insists Newcastle are looking high and low to find the right signings to strengthen their squad.





Benitez told the BBC's Match of the Day programme: " We know we are looking for something that can improve the team in different areas.

"The players are trying everything and I am pleased with them but if we can improve our squad we will try to."



Newcastle now take a break from Premier League action with their next clash coming at St. James' Park against League Two side Luton Town in the FA Cup.

