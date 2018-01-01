XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/01/2018 - 09:33 GMT

We’ve Got To Quieten Leeds United Fans Quickly, Nottingham Forest Star Admits

 




Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith has insisted that his side need to quieten down the Elland Road crowd quickly during their clash with Leeds United today.

The Whites have thus played 12 Championship games at Elland Road in the present campaign, winning six times and losing three matches.




Despite Leeds’ indifferent home form this term, the Whites faithful have still been filling the stadium in numbers to back their beloved team, thus making the atmosphere vociferous and memorable.

And Smith, whose side are currently being led by interim boss Gary Brazil after Nottingham Forest sacked Mark Warburton on Sunday, explained the importance of the Reds quietening down the Leeds supporters quickly at Elland Road.
 


“We are expecting a big crowd there”, he was quoted as saying by Nottingham Forest’s official site.

"Leeds are known to support in their numbers so we need to get on top of that and quieten them down quickly.

"It is a big game as it is Leeds versus Nottingham Forest which has historical elements to it.

“It is on Sky, on New Year's Day so it is a big game whichever way you shape it.

“But there are no easy games and you just have to deal with it.

"We need points on the board but it is a chance for us to show what we can do."

Leeds, who saw their four-game winning run in the Championship come to an end with a 1-0 loss to bottom-placed Birmingham City at the weekend, are currently fifth in the league table with 42 points from 25 matches, nine places and eleven points ahead of Nottingham Forest.
 