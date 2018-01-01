We’ve Got To Quieten Leeds United Fans Quickly, Nottingham Forest Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith has insisted that his side need to quieten down the Elland Road crowd quickly during their clash with Leeds United today.



The Whites have thus played 12 Championship games at Elland Road in the present campaign, winning six times and losing three matches.











Despite Leeds’ indifferent home form this term, the Whites faithful have still been filling the stadium in numbers to back their beloved team, thus making the atmosphere vociferous and memorable.



And Smith, whose side are currently being led by interim boss Gary Brazil after Nottingham Forest sacked Mark Warburton on Sunday, explained the importance of the Reds quietening down the Leeds supporters quickly at Elland Road.





“We are expecting a big crowd there”, he was quoted as saying by Nottingham Forest’s official site.

"Leeds are known to support in their numbers so we need to get on top of that and quieten them down quickly.



"It is a big game as it is Leeds versus Nottingham Forest which has historical elements to it.



“It is on Sky, on New Year's Day so it is a big game whichever way you shape it.



“But there are no easy games and you just have to deal with it.



"We need points on the board but it is a chance for us to show what we can do."



Leeds, who saw their four-game winning run in the Championship come to an end with a 1-0 loss to bottom-placed Birmingham City at the weekend, are currently fifth in the league table with 42 points from 25 matches, nine places and eleven points ahead of Nottingham Forest.

