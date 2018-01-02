XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/01/2018 - 18:49 GMT

Andy Carroll Starts – West Ham Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs West Brom
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

West Ham have revealed their team and substitutes for this evening's crunch Premier League six-pointer against fellow strugglers West Brom at the London Stadium.

David Moyes' side sit third from bottom with 18 points from 20 matches, while Alan Pardew's Baggies are a place and two points worse off as both teams scramble for safety.




Sam Byram, Jose Fonte and Edimilson Fernandes are out injured, while Michail Antonio has not trained after a groin issue.

Moyes picks Adrian in goal, while in defence he opts for Winston Reid and Angelo Ogbonna as the central pair. Pedro Obiang slots into midfield, while Marko Arnautovic gets the vote to play. Manuel Lanzini will look to create for Andy Carroll.

If the Scot wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Andre Ayew and Javier Hernandez.

 


West Ham United Team vs West Brom

Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Kouyate, Obiang, Arnautovic, Lanzini, Carroll

Substitutes: Hart, Rice, Noble, Quina, Haksabanovic, Ayew, Hernandez
 