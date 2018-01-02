XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/01/2018 - 13:47 GMT

Arsenal and West Ham's William Carvalho Hopes Suffer Blow After President's Comments

 




Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho has ruled out a January move for Arsenal and West Ham United target William Carvalho.

The defensive midfielder, who has thus far made 18 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, has regularly been linked with a move to a Premier League club.




William has been linked with a January move to West Ham, who put in a bid for him last summer; the Hammers could not agree a fee for his services.

Arsenal too have been credited with rekindling their interest in William, whose present contract with Sporting Lisbon runs until 2020.
 


However, De Carvalho insisted that the Portuguese international will not be leaving Sporting Lisbon this month.

“Forget [it]. He is not transferable in January”, he told Portuguese daily Record.

“If one day he leaves, wherever it is, we must ensure that the footballing aspect of the decision is not called into question.”

Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian, coached by former Portugal international Paulo Sousa, are also in the race to sign Willian, who is a product of Sporting Lisbon’s youth system.

The holding midfielder has thus far turned out 173 times for the Portuguese giants; he also has 40 caps for Portugal to his name.
 