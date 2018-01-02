Bayern Munich Coach Coy On Deal For Liverpool Target Leon Goretzka

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes it not yet jumping into any conclusions regarding the future of Liverpool and Manchester United midfield target Leon Goretzka.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s contract with Schalke is set to expire in the summer, but he is widely expected to snub the club record new deal the Bundesliga outfit have offered him.











The Germany international’s contract talks have been subject to scrutiny from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus and Liverpool keeping their eyes peeled on events unfolding in Gelsenkirchen.



However, it was claimed in Germany earlier this week that Goretzka has reached an agreement to join Bayern Munich in the summer on a free transfer and has agreed a contract with the Bavarians.





Schalke have denied the speculation and even his agent has said that a decision has not been made, but Goretzka is widely expected to be on his way to the Allianz Arena.

Heynckes has revealed his admiration for the player, but is not sure everything has been done and dusted regarding Goretzka’s future.



“He’s a good boy, I like him”, the Bayern Munich boss told Sport Bild.



“We have to wait and see. If I read correctly his agent [Jorg] Neubauer said that they not decided yet.



“The Spaniards are still in the race.”



Goretzka is expected to make a final decision during the ongoing winter break in Germany.

