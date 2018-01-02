Blow For Tottenham and Liverpool As Family Connection Works For Defender To Move Elsewhere

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga outfit Schalke are considering making a move for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur defensive target Philipp Max.



The left-back has been in impressive form Augsburg this season in the Bundesliga and has been tipped for inclusion in the Germany squad for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.











His impressive and consistent showings at Augsburg have not gone unnoticed and he has been linked with a move to England, with Liverpool, Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur believed to be tracking him.



Despite heavy interest from the Premier League, Max could well stay in Germany as according German magazine Kicker, Schalke are interested in signing the full-back, possibly in the January window.





It has been claimed that his father Martin Max, a former Schalke striker, is one of the key men pushing the German full-back towards considering a move to Gelsenkirchen.

Schalke have sent initial feelers to the player for a transfer and it is claimed the defender’s family, especially his father, are driving the initial negotiations.



Augsburg boss Manuel Baum has shown a sense of calm about his player’s future at the club, but it seems the race for the full-back’s signature could heat up sooner rather than later.



Max has a contract until 2022 with Augsburg.

