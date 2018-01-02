XRegister
06 October 2016

02/01/2018 - 16:24 GMT

Claim From Brazil: Philippe Coutinho’s Agents Optimistic About Barcelona Move

 




Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho’s representatives are becoming increasingly confident of their client completing his dream move to Barcelona in this month's transfer window.

The Brazilian has been keen to join Barcelona since last summer but Liverpool’s unflinching stance of not selling him killed his chances of joining the Catalan giants.




However, Coutinho is determined to join Barcelona in the January window and the Catalan giants are hoping to finalise an agreement on Wednesday after making an offer worth €150m.

And according to Brazilian daily Lance, super agent Kia Joorabchian, whose firm are leading the negotiations, is optimistic about taking Coutinho to the Nou Camp this month.
 


Coutinho and his representatives have already agreed a contract with Barcelona, but Nike’s decision to prematurely announce his transfer to the Catalan giants has affected the negotiations.  

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been in constant touch with Liverpool’s United States based owners to smooth the talks between the two clubs.

Coutinho was reportedly house hunting in Barcelona, but it is understood no such exercise is currently ongoing as he looks to tread carefully ahead of a possible switch away from Liverpool.

The midfielder did not play against Burnley on New Year's Day and is unlikely to face Everton on Friday night; Coutinho has reportedly taken the decision not to play for the Reds again in order to avoid injury before his big move.
 