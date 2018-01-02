Claim From Spain: Bid In, Barcelona Offer Liverpool Deal Based On Ousmane Dembele Transfer

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have made a definitive move for Philippe Coutinho with an offer on Liverpool’s table and hopeful of getting a deal over the line by next week.



Coutinho tried to force his way to Barcelona last summer with a transfer request, but Liverpool remained unrelenting and managed to keep the Catalan giants at bay.











However, Barcelona have been in touch with his entourage since then and reportedly met his agents last month to draw up the outlines of an offer to Liverpool.



And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have slapped in an offer worth €150m with Liverpool for the signature of the 25-year-old Brazilian creative midfielder.





Barcelona are willing to offer €110m up front and another €40m based on Coutinho’s appearances and performances at the Nou Camp.

It has been claimed that the bid is in line with the one what finally convinced Borussia Dortmund to sell Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona last summer.



Barcelona agreed to pay €5m to Dortmund, up to €20m, for every 25 appearances from Dembele and €5m, up to €10m, in bonuses for each Champions League that the Frenchman’s wins with the club.



The Catalan giants also agreed to pay €5m, up to €10m, for every time they qualify for the Champions League.



Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been in constant touch with Liverpool’s US based owners to make sure the negotiations move forward smoothly.



Coutinho wants to join Barcelona in January and is hopeful Liverpool will grant his wish this time around.

