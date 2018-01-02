XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/01/2018 - 11:43 GMT

Claim From Spain: Bid In, Barcelona Offer Liverpool Deal Based On Ousmane Dembele Transfer

 




Barcelona have made a definitive move for Philippe Coutinho with an offer on Liverpool’s table and hopeful of getting a deal over the line by next week.

Coutinho tried to force his way to Barcelona last summer with a transfer request, but Liverpool remained unrelenting and managed to keep the Catalan giants at bay.




However, Barcelona have been in touch with his entourage since then and reportedly met his agents last month to draw up the outlines of an offer to Liverpool.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have slapped in an offer worth €150m with Liverpool for the signature of the 25-year-old Brazilian creative midfielder.
 


Barcelona are willing to offer €110m up front and another €40m based on Coutinho’s appearances and performances at the Nou Camp.  

It has been claimed that the bid is in line with the one what finally convinced Borussia Dortmund to sell Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona last summer.

Barcelona agreed to pay €5m to Dortmund, up to €20m, for every 25 appearances from Dembele and €5m, up to €10m, in bonuses for each Champions League that the Frenchman’s wins with the club.

The Catalan giants also agreed to pay €5m, up to €10m, for every time they qualify for the Champions League.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been in constant touch with Liverpool’s US based owners to make sure the negotiations move forward smoothly.

Coutinho wants to join Barcelona in January and is hopeful Liverpool will grant his wish this time around.
 