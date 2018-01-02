Claim From Spain: Philippe Coutinho Opts Not To Play For Liverpool, Won’t Put Barcelona Move At Risk

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Coutinho has decided against playing for Liverpool again in order to avoid injury and is hopeful of pushing his move through to Barcelona in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Spain.



The 25-year-old Brazilian creative midfielder’s transfer request did not work in the summer, but he is determined to complete his dream transfer to Barcelona this month.











He was not involved against Burnley on New Year's Day due to a muscle injury, but according to Catalan daily Sport, Coutinho is not likely to feature for Liverpool again as he prepares for a move to the Nou Camp.



The player believes he has behaved like a thorough professional since last summer and has given his all on the pitch, but he is not prepared to risk an injury ahead of a possible move to Barcelona.





Regardless of whether the transfer ultimately goes through this week, Coutinho is not expected to be part of the Liverpool squad that will take on Everton in an FA Cup third round tie on Friday night.

Coutinho and his representatives have been in touch with Barcelona for several months and he has already agreed a contract with the club ahead of a possible transfer.



Barcelona have reportedly made their offer worth €150m and are hopeful of finalising an agreement on Wednesday when all parties are scheduled to meet in London.



Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Barcelona president, has been in touch with Liverpool’s United States based owners to smoothen the negotiations between the two clubs.



Coutinho stayed at Liverpool last summer despite wanting to join Barcelona and is confident that the Reds will keep their word and allow him to move to Spain in January.

