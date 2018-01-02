Everton Receive Boost As Liverpool Pull Out of Centre-Back Chase After Virgil van Dijk Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Virgil van Dijk’s transfer has taken Liverpool out of the race for Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, it has been claimed, giving the Dutchman's other suitors, including Everton, a boost.



The Reds reportedly splashed £75m to sign Van Dijk from Southampton in the winter transfer window, thereby making the Dutchman the world’s costliest defender.











Liverpool were also credited with showing interest in Van Dijk’s compatriot De Vrij, whose present contract with Lazio is set to expire at the end of the season.



De Vrij has so far refused to sign a new deal, despite the Italian outfit working hard to convince the centre-back to pen an extension.





De Vrij has impressed with his displays in Italy and has been linked with Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton.

Besides the Merseyside giants, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in De Vrij, while Manchester United are also mooted to have enquired about his situation.



And De Vrij's other suitors have now had a boost with Liverpool, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, now out of the race for his signature.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears to view Van Dijk as enough of a defensive reinforcement this month.



De Vrij, 25, who joined Lazio from Feyenoord in the summer of 2014, can sign a pre-contractual agreement with another club, with the January transfer window now being open.

