Finnish Talent Passes Leeds Medical, Will Sign Wednesday, Whites Beat Nine Clubs To Signature

Young Finnish defender Aapo Halme has passed a medical with Leeds United and will sign on the dotted line for the English Championship club on Wednesday.



Leeds have zeroed in on the 19-year-old and have won the race for his services, agreeing a €560,000 transfer fee with Finnish giants HJK Helsinki.











According to Finnish daily the Helsingin Sanomat, Halme was put through his medical paces by Leeds on Tuesday and passed the English club's examinations.



He will now sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with Leeds on Wednesday to complete his move to Elland Road.





It is claimed that a total of ten clubs wanted to snap up Halme, but the defender was sold on moving to England to join Leeds .

Despite the defender costing over half a million Euros for Leeds to sign, he will slot into the club's Under-23 squad and look to kick on with his development.



The youngster has been capped by Finland at youth level and came through the ranks at FC Honka before joining HJK Helsinki in the 2015 January transfer window.

