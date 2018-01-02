Frankly I Learned Nothing From Gordon Strachan At Celtic – Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic wing-back Didier Agathe has revealed that he learned nothing from Gordon Strachan when he was in charge of the Bhoys, with the Scot in sharp contrast to his predecessor.



Martin O'Neill swooped to sign Agathe from Hibernian in 2000 and he hit the ground running at Paradise, catching the eye with his tireless displays under the Northern Irishman.











However, when Strachan took charge at Celtic in 2005, Agathe's fortunes plummeted and the Frenchman insists he learned nothing from the 60-year-old.



Agathe says he clashed with Strachan at once when told to train against the advice of the physios, while he knew the writing was on the wall when the new boss brought in Paul Telfer.





"I learned a lot from Martin O'Neill on a human level", Agathe told French magazine So Foot.

"It was real management, talking with the players, creating a camaraderie, you felt that.



"Strachan, it was just the opposite.



"Already he had brought a right-back named Paul Telfer, a guy married to his daughter.



"That's it.



"From the first training [session] I clashed with him because I hurt myself while he told me to train against the opinion of the physiotherapists."



And the former Hibs man insists that when it came to improving as a player, Strachan offered him nothing.



"Frankly, I did not learn anything from him, and I do not say that because I did not play", Agathe stressed.



Strachan wasted little time in moving Agathe on and the French wing-back left Celtic in February 2006.



Agathe picked up three Scottish league titles, three Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup during his spell at Celtic.

