Harry Kane And Tottenham, It’s Like Francesco Totti And Roma – Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has compared Harry Kane’s relationship with Tottenham Hotspur to the connection Francesco Totti shared with Roma.



Kane has been one of the premier strikers of world football over the last three seasons and recently broke Alan Shearer’s record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year.











Pochettino has even proclaimed him to be the best striker in football at the moment, but doubts have been cast over the England international’s long term future at the north London club.



Tottenham’s strict wage structure means Kane is not even close to being one of the highest paid players in the Premier League and there are suggestions Real Madrid are looking at a deal.





However, Pochettino indicated that Kane can become at Spurs the equivalent of what Totti was at Roma, such is the connection the England striker has with the north London club.

Speaking about Kane, Pochettino told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Harry’s most important quality is his desire to improve and his connection with Tottenham is important [to him].



“He reminds me [of the connection] Totti had with Roma.”



Kane has scored 24 goals in as many appearances in all competitions this season.

