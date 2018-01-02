Harry Kane and Victor Wanyama On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Swansea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Swansea City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their side and substitutes to take on Swansea City in a Premier League fixture this evening at the Liberty Stadium.



Spurs have dropped down to sixth spot in the standings following games on New Year's Day and victory this evening would bump Mauricio Pochettino's men up to fifth and four points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.











Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he chooses Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen in the heart of the backline. Eric Dier plays, as does Erik Lamela.



Further up the pitch the Tottenham manager selects Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son, who all support Fernando Llorente up top.



If Pochettino needs to make changes during the match at any point then he can look to his bench, where options include Harry Kane and Victor Wanyama.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Swansea City



Lloris (c), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Lamela, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Llorente



Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Winks, Wanyama, Sissoko, Kane

