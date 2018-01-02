XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/01/2018 - 12:10 GMT

He’s Dangerous, We Know That – Paul Pogba Salutes Man Utd Team-Mate

 




Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has lavished praise on Anthony Martial for stepping up in the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With Lukaku still feeling the effects of a head injury he suffered last weekend and Ibrahimovic out for another month, Martial was given the opportunity to start as the central striker on New Year's Day at Everton.




The Frenchman didn’t disappoint and his goal in the second half broke the deadlock as Manchester United scored a comfortable 2-0 win at Goodison Park.

Pogba, who captained and drove the Manchester United side forward in the second half against Everton, had some high praise for his countryman and insisted that Martial’s talent was never under the scanner.
 


The midfielder is delighted that young talents such as Martial and Jesse Lingard stepped up to the plate in the absence of the senior forwards in the squad.

Pogba told French broadcaster SFR Sport when asked about Martial: “Put it on his left or right foot, we know he’ll tire the defenders.

“We know how dangerous he can be when he is one-on-one [with a defender], he knows how to keep hold of the ball and he is player who has helped us a lot this season.

“Unfortunately we don’t have Romelu or Zlatan, so we have to rely on young talents and they have done the job.”

Martial has scored nine goals and seven assists in 29 appearances in all competitions this season.
 