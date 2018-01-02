I Can Only Give My Opinion – Antonio Conte Lays Transfer Responsibility On Chelsea Hierarchy

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte has insisted that he can do very little other than give his opinion to Chelsea regarding adding to his squad during the January transfer window.



Conte has reportedly been left frustrated by Chelsea in previous transfer windows and the Blues boss wants the club to dip into their funds to strengthen his group this month.











The Chelsea boss wants to add more numbers to his squad in the January window and the Blues have been linked with a move for players such as Alex Sandro and Arthur, but Conte remains unaware whether his club will add anyone this month.



He insisted that other than giving his honest opinion to the club about the state of his squad he can do very little and it is up to the Chelsea hierarchy whether they will look to improve the group.





Conte stressed as a coach his work lies on the training pitch and it is up to the club whether they would like to help him with more players in the winter window.

Asked about his expectations from Chelsea in January, he said in a press conference: “My expectations can be a lot or nothing.



“I give my opinion to the club and then they have to take the best decision for the team.



“But I repeat I can only give my opinion.



"I am a coach and my job is to work with the players on the training pitch.



"When the club ask for my opinion about my team I give my opinion.



“I am used to working on the pitch and giving my opinion, if the club ask for my opinion, but then the club have to decide.”



Sandro has been Conte’s target since the summer and there is also talk of Chelsea wanting Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen in the January window.

