Inconsistency Part Of The Script – Mauricio Pochettino Staying Patient With Tottenham Star

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted it is important to show patience with young talents such as Dele Alli.



Alli’s rise from lower league football to Premier League stardom has been nothing short of phenomenal over the last few years, but he has attracted criticism for some of his showings this season.











The England international has shown shades of inconsistency this term and his penchant for rough tackling has brought criticism for him, but Pochettino feels young players must be given time to evolve.



The Tottenham manager has no doubts about the quality Alli possesses, but stressed that it is vital that young talents such as him are given the required amount of patience and feels a little inconsistency is part of development.





Talking about Alli, the Argentine told Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “He has tremendous qualities.

“I have never doubted him and we need to be patient with young players.



"They must breathe from time to time.



“Some inconsistency is part of the script.”



The 21-year-old, who has more than four years left on his current deal, has shown glimpses of form in recent games and has four goals and seven assists in 19 league appearances this season.

