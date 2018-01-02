Kevin De Bruyne Starts – Manchester City Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have announced their starting side and substitutes for this evening's Premier League meeting with Watford at the Etihad Stadium.



The Citizens boast a 12-point lead over second placed Manchester United at the top of the league standings and can go a whopping 15 points clear by putting the Hornets to the sword tonight on home turf.











They must do without striker Gabriel Jesus, who picked up a knee injury against Crystal Palace.



Citizens boss Pep Guardiola picks Ederson in goal, while in defence he plumps for John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as the central pair. Fernandinho will look to protect the backline, while Kevin De Bruyne has shrugged off a heavy tackle at Selhurst Park to make the starting line-up. Sergio Aguero is up top.



If the Spaniard needs to try to change the game then he can look to his bench, with options including Yaya Toure and Bernardo Silva.



Manchester City Team vs Watford



Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Delph, Fernandinho, Silva (c), De Bruyne, Sterling, Sane, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Bernardo, Danilo, Mangala, Gundogan, Yaya Toure, Zinchenko

