06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/01/2018 - 19:06 GMT

Kevin De Bruyne Starts – Manchester City Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Watford
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have announced their starting side and substitutes for this evening's Premier League meeting with Watford at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens boast a 12-point lead over second placed Manchester United at the top of the league standings and can go a whopping 15 points clear by putting the Hornets to the sword tonight on home turf.




They must do without striker Gabriel Jesus, who picked up a knee injury against Crystal Palace.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola picks Ederson in goal, while in defence he plumps for John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as the central pair. Fernandinho will look to protect the backline, while Kevin De Bruyne has shrugged off a heavy tackle at Selhurst Park to make the starting line-up. Sergio Aguero is up top.

If the Spaniard needs to try to change the game then he can look to his bench, with options including Yaya Toure and Bernardo Silva.

 


Manchester City Team vs Watford

Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Delph, Fernandinho, Silva (c), De Bruyne, Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Bernardo, Danilo, Mangala, Gundogan, Yaya Toure, Zinchenko
 