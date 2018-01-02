Leeds United Loanee Set To Become Casualty of Side’s Poor Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Spanish Segunda Division side Cultural Leonesa are poised to end Ouasim Bouy's loan at the club from Leeds United as they look to change their fortunes in the second half of the campaign.



Cultural, who have ties to Leeds through Qatar's Aspire Academy, are just two points above the drop zone in the Spanish second tier and are desperate to remain in the division.











The side signed Bouy on loan for the season from Leeds in the summer, but the Dutchman has struggled to make an impact in Spain.



He has clocked up just 54 minutes of football in the Segunda Division for Cultural.





And according to Diario de Leon, Bouy will be the first casualty of Cultural's poor season so far in the winter transfer window .

Cultural need to make space to bring in fresh faces as they bid to make sure they are still playing second tier football in Spain next term.



Bouy, who came through the youth ranks at Ajax before joining Juventus, has failed to realise the expectations heaped on him at the Dutch giants and it remains to be seen what approach Leeds will take with the 24-year-old defender-cum-midfielder.

