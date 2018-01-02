Manchester United Not Lowering Demands For Arsenal and Inter Target Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are not lowering their demands for Inter and Arsenal target Henrikh Mkhitaryan, it has been claimed.



The attacking midfielder, who joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016, has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford this season after a bright start to his career in England.











Mkhitaryan has thus far made 21 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, netting twice and providing six assists.



Besides Arsenal, Inter and Dortmund have been credited with showing interest in the Armenian, with the 28-year-old believed to prefer a move back to Westfalenstadion.





It is claimed that Manchester United prefer a permanent transfer for Mkhitaryan and could only agree to a loan deal if it includes an obligatory purchase option.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the English giants have not lowered their demands for the 28-year-old, whose present contract with the club runs until 2020.



Inter want to sign Mkhitaryan on a simple loan deal until the end of the season, but it is unlikely that Manchester United will agree to that proposal.

