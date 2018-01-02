No Need To Rush Back Romelu Lukaku Says Former Man Utd Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United manager Ron Atkinson believes there is no need to rush Romelu Lukaku back in the squad for the FA Cup if he is not ready.



Lukaku was stretchered off the pitch during the early stages of Manchester United’s 0-0 draw against Southampton last Saturday after he suffered a head injury.











The Belgian was left out of the squad in their 2-0 win over Everton on New Year's Day, but Jose Mourinho has confirmed that it was a precautionary measure and Lukaku indeed wanted to play against his former club at Goodison Park.



Anthony Martial impressed in the central striker’s role against the Toffees and did score, while Jesse Lingard continued his rich vein of form with another brilliant goal.





And given the form of the duo and the availability of Marcus Rashford, Atkinson feels Manchester United should not look to rush Lukaku back into the starting eleven if he is not 100 per cent fit.

The former Manchester United manager said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “There’s no real rush to bring back Lukaku if they don’t want to for the weekend [Friday night against Derby County].



“You have seen two lads there do the job and there is Rashford for support as well.”



Lukaku’s early season form has faded in recent months, but he has still netted 15 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United.

