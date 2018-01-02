XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/01/2018 - 16:17 GMT

No Need To Rush Back Romelu Lukaku Says Former Man Utd Boss

 




Former Manchester United manager Ron Atkinson believes there is no need to rush Romelu Lukaku back in the squad for the FA Cup if he is not ready.

Lukaku was stretchered off the pitch during the early stages of Manchester United’s 0-0 draw against Southampton last Saturday after he suffered a head injury.




The Belgian was left out of the squad in their 2-0 win over Everton on New Year's Day, but Jose Mourinho has confirmed that it was a precautionary measure and Lukaku indeed wanted to play against his former club at Goodison Park.

Anthony Martial impressed in the central striker’s role against the Toffees and did score, while Jesse Lingard continued his rich vein of form with another brilliant goal.
 


And given the form of the duo and the availability of Marcus Rashford, Atkinson feels Manchester United should not look to rush Lukaku back into the starting eleven if he is not 100 per cent fit.  

The former Manchester United manager said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “There’s no real rush to bring back Lukaku if they don’t want to for the weekend [Friday night against Derby County].

“You have seen two lads there do the job and there is Rashford for support as well.”

Lukaku’s early season form has faded in recent months, but he has still netted 15 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United.
 