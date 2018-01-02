Not Only Dependent On Us – Arsene Wenger Comments On Arsenal’s Transfer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has indicated that the Gunners could spend in the January transfer window.



The north London outfit, who will next face Chelsea on Wednesday, are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 38 points from 21 matches.











Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Riyad Mahrez and Steven N’Zonzi as Wenger looks to bolster his squad to boost the club’s chances of a top four finish.



And the Frenchman, who admitted that Arsenal are looking to bring in new faces this month, however insisted that the process does not solely depend on his side.





“We are out there and look to do some things, yes”, he said in his pre-Chelsea press conference on Tuesday, when asked whether he will spend in the January window.

“But when, that is very difficult to say because it does not depend only on us.”



Arsenal presently find themselves six points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, who have played a game more.



Even if the Gunners win against Chelsea, they may still drop down to sixth spot if Tottenham Hotspur win both their matches this week; Spurs have played 20 matches.



Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, whose present deals with the club will expire next summer, have been linked with leaving the Emirates Stadium this month.

