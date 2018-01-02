XRegister
06 October 2016

02/01/2018 - 13:06 GMT

Now Sadio Mane’s Confidence Will Be Boosted – Liverpool Legend Expects Form Turnaround

 




Liverpool legend John Aldridge thinks Sadio Mane’s goal in the Reds’ 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year's Day will enable the Senegalese to come out of his shell and regain lost confidence.

The 25-year-old, who banged in 13 goals and set up eight more in 29 games for Liverpool last season, has been less effective this term.




Despite starting the season with a bang as he scored in Liverpool’s first three Premier League games, Mane’s form has fizzled off as the campaign progressed.

The goal against Burnley was the former Southampton man’s first in the league since he netted in the 3-0 win over Stoke City on 29th November.
 


And Aldridge, who admitted that Mane has not been at his best in the ongoing campaign, feels the forward’s wonder-strike at Turf Moor will boost his confidence levels.

“You were looking at him and thinking the manager might have to replace him because obviously his confidence is rock-bottom”, Aldridge said on LFC TV, when asked about Mane.

“He is not the player we’ve seen, in the last few games he has not been himself.

“But he has got the goal, the main thing as a striker is that he has got the goal.

“Things will look a little bit different for him now.

“Psychologically he should come out of his shell a little bit more and gain the confidence that he has lost.

“He is a big player for us.”

Mane has so far made 20 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, scoring eight times and providing six assists.
 