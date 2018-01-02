Roma Deal-Maker Contacts Manchester United Star’s Representatives

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Monchi is in contact with Matteo Darmian’s agent to unlock a deal to sign the Manchester United defender in the January transfer window.



Darmian has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford this season and is believed to be on the chopping block in January if Manchester United receive the right kind of offer.











Napoli are interested in signing him this month and even Juventus are considering meeting Manchester United’s financial demands to take Darmian back to Turin by the end of the winter window.



Roma have also been keeping tabs on the Italy international and it has been claimed club sporting director Monchi has made initial moves to sign Darmian.





According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, the Spaniard has been in contact with the defender’s representatives and is trying to work out the outlines of a proposal for Manchester United.

Roma are interested in signing Darmian on an initial loan deal with the option to sign him on a permanent contract at a later date.



Manchester United want a definitive decision on the defender’s future but Monchi is trying, along with his representatives, to work out an initial loan offer that could be tabled for Darmian this month.



The Italian will enter the final year of his contract with Manchester United in the summer.

