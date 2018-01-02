VIDEO: Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson Thrilled Family Have Done This

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson says he is thrilled by the way his family have taken Leeds United to their hearts.



The Sweden international joined Leeds, initially on loan, in the summer of 2016, and his performances in the 2016/17 campaign persuaded the Whites to sign him on a permanent basis from Torino.











A firm fan favourite, Jansson has embraced Leeds and is also pleased that his family have done likewise.



He posted a video on social media showing himself and his child on the pitch looking around Elland Road.



Happy that my family taken this club so close to them. Unfortunately yesterday but we will come back! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bs7zLtyuk7 — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) January 2, 2018



And Jansson wrote: "Happy that my family [have] taken this club so close to them."

The defender, who played in New Year's Day's 0-0 draw at Elland Road against Nottingham Forest, also vowed that the Whites will return to winning ways after being unfortunate not to take all three points from their meeting with the Tricky Trees.



Jansson added: "Unfortunately yesterday but we will come back." [sic]



The Yorkshire giants are next in action away at League Two side Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday as they bid to progress in the domestic cup competition.



Leeds met and beat Newport in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

