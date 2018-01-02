We Rarely Do This – Liverpool Legend Thrilled With Way Reds Won At Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has explained that he was delighted to see the Reds “win ugly” for a change, following their 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year's Day.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who have mostly been swashbuckling going forward in the present campaign, found it hard to break down a resolute Burnley team.











After a goalless first half at Turf Moor, it took a wonder-strike from Sadio Mane to break the deadlock on the hour mark, but the Clarets levelled proceedings just three minutes from time through Johann Gudmundsson.



Just when it looked like the game was heading for a draw, Ragnar Klavan headed home from close range in injury time to give the Merseyside giants their third straight victory in the Premier League.





And Aldridge, who admitted that Liverpool very rarely “win ugly”, praised the Reds’ reaction after Burnley scored their equaliser, with the former striker insisting it was a huge victory for the Merseyside giants.

“We very rarely win ugly, I have to say, and sometimes I like to see that”, he told LFC TV.



“We can’t keep on playing with the intensity and the way we click going forward all the time.



“We made seven changes, so it was always going to be a bit scrappy for me.



“After watching the first half I thought, ‘just score one and get over the line.’



“But for them to peg it back, it was so deflating.



“But at least we got a reaction – the ball that came in from [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain, [Dejan] Lovren wanted it more than anyone else and Klavan wanted it too because they know they could have possibly done better for their goal.



“We then crossed the line and got the three points, it was a big three points that.”



Liverpool, who remain fourth in the Premier League table, will next face Everton in an FA Cup encounter on Friday.

