We Restricted Leeds United To Long Shots – Nottingham Forest Interim Boss Hails Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest interim boss Gary Brazil believes his side deserved the point, following their goalless draw against Leeds United on.



The Reds, who sacked their manager Mark Warburton on New Year’s Eve, headed into the game at Elland Road on the back of two consecutive losses against Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland respectively.











But Nottingham Forest put in an impressive defensive display against Leeds, with the visitors mostly restricting the Whites to long shots.



And Brazil, who thinks his side’s performance was well worthy of a point, explained that Nottingham Forest made it difficult for Leeds to score.





"We have good players, and at that point you were thinking 'something drop for somebody' and we would have got our noses in front”, he was quoted as saying by Nottingham Forest’s official site.

"The first goal is always important here, as it is anywhere.



“We stayed in the game, made it very hard for them to score and when we needed Jordan Smith, he has made a fantastic save.



"We restricted them to long shots and they have had one come off the bar but I think we earned the right to get a bit of luck today.



"There were some big performances and it was a performance well worthy of a point.



“We can build on that and look to develop something going forward a bit more."



Brazil, who insisted that he was proud of his charges' performances against Leeds, however admitted that Forest lacked quality in the final third.



"I am proud of how the players performed and what they gave to the team”, he continued.



“A little bit more quality on the ball, especially in the final third of the pitch, would have been nice in terms of us showing what we are capable of.



"In terms of the application and how we made it very hard for a decent Leeds team to break us down, I was made up with the commitment and application of a group of young men."



While Nottingham Forest currently find themselves in 14th place in the Championship table with 32 points from 26 matches, Leeds, who will next face Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday, are sixth with 43 points.

