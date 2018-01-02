XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/01/2018 - 22:04 GMT

West Ham Fans Deserved That – Andy Carroll Hails Win Over West Brom

 




Andy Carroll says the West Ham United fans deserved to see their team win this evening after he grabbed a brace to steer the Hammers to a crucial 2-1 win over West Brom.

West Ham boss David Moyes chose to hand Carroll a start up top in the Premier League clash as the Hammers went toe-to-toe with another side with relegation worries in the shape of the Baggies.




Alan Pardew's outfit went ahead in the 30th minute when a long range James McClean effort deflected off Angelo Ogbonna and looped over Hammers goalkeeper Adrian.

Carroll drew West Ham level on the hour mark when he rose highest to connect with a cross from Aaron Cresswell.
 


And deep into injury time Carroll popped up again, getting on the end of a low cross from Marko Arnautovic to make it 2-1 to West Ham and earn the hosts a vital three points.

The goals are Carroll's first of the season and the delighted striker told Sky Sports: "It has been a while, it has been a while since I started, but it was good to get on the pitch and get a goal and I am obviously relieved.

"It was a tough game. We are disappointed with the goal we have gave away, but we had to keep the ball and keep pushing them and we did that and got the goals.

"It was tough, I was tired at the end, but if I didn’t get into the box at the end I would have been given some stick by the staff."

And Carroll insists the West Ham fans deserve the win, which builds on the Hammers' good run.

"We are on a decent run and the fans deserve that."
 

 