XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/01/2018 - 12:06 GMT

Yes, I Miss It – Tottenham Hotspur Star Won’t Rule Out Ligue 1 Return

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has conceded that he is open to the idea of playing in France's Ligue 1 again.

The 28-year-old, who progressed through Toulouse’s youth system before making his first team debut for the French club in 2007, was snapped up by Newcastle United in the 2013 January transfer window.




But after the Magpies were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2015/16 campaign, Tottenham beat competition from Everton to sign Sissoko.

The Frenchman, who struggled to impress in his first season at Spurs, was tipped to leave the north London club for Turkish outfit Trabzonspor last summer, while he also had interest from Serie A.
 


However, Sissoko stayed put at Tottenham and has thus far made 27 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring twice and providing as many assists.

And Sissoko insisted that while he is happy at Spurs, he refused to rule out a possible return to Ligue 1 in the future.

"When I look at the French championship, yes I miss it a bit”, he told French broadcaster SFR Sport.

“It was where I started, I have a lot of friends who still play [in Ligue 1], I think it would be nice to play against them.

“But at the same time, I'm very happy to be here, it's [the Premier League] a championship I've always wanted to play in.

“In football, you never know what can happen.

“I'm still focused on my club and goals.”

Sissoko, who is contracted with Spurs until the summer of 2021, has 53 caps and two goals for France to his name.
 