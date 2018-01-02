Yes, I Miss It – Tottenham Hotspur Star Won’t Rule Out Ligue 1 Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has conceded that he is open to the idea of playing in France's Ligue 1 again.



The 28-year-old, who progressed through Toulouse’s youth system before making his first team debut for the French club in 2007, was snapped up by Newcastle United in the 2013 January transfer window.











But after the Magpies were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2015/16 campaign, Tottenham beat competition from Everton to sign Sissoko.



The Frenchman, who struggled to impress in his first season at Spurs, was tipped to leave the north London club for Turkish outfit Trabzonspor last summer, while he also had interest from Serie A.





However, Sissoko stayed put at Tottenham and has thus far made 27 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring twice and providing as many assists.

And Sissoko insisted that while he is happy at Spurs, he refused to rule out a possible return to Ligue 1 in the future.



"When I look at the French championship, yes I miss it a bit”, he told French broadcaster SFR Sport.



“It was where I started, I have a lot of friends who still play [in Ligue 1], I think it would be nice to play against them.



“But at the same time, I'm very happy to be here, it's [the Premier League] a championship I've always wanted to play in.



“In football, you never know what can happen.



“I'm still focused on my club and goals.”



Sissoko, who is contracted with Spurs until the summer of 2021, has 53 caps and two goals for France to his name.

