Yes, You Need Luck But We Were Better – Mauricio Pochettino On Spurs’ Win At Swansea

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that it was clear his side were the better team in their 2-0 win over Swansea City after a controversial goal from Fernando Llorente gave his men the lead.



Llorente scored for Spurs in the 12th minute at the Liberty Stadium, striking against his former club, but the goal was questioned as the Spaniard appeared to have headed into the back of the net from an offside position.











In the second half Swansea tried to push forward to get back into the game, but were finally killed off just a minute from time after Dele Alli was sharp to get on the end of a rebound after his initial effort was saved, making it 2-0.



Spurs had all three points and have moved into fifth in the Premier League, four points behind fourth placed Liverpool, but with a game in hand.





Pochettino was asked about Llorente's controversial opening goal after the match, but has no doubt Spurs deserved to win.

"You need luck to score and win, yes. But after 90 minutes I think it’s clear we were better and deserved the points", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.



The Argentine also noted the "horrible" weather in Wales, but had words of praise for his men continuing to try to play football.



"The first half was so difficult to play football. The weather was horrible but we dominated and tried to play football.



"We did enough to go in winning. Overall I think we were better and deserved the three points. I think the effort and the circumstances were tough but I was pleased.



"When you don’t kill games sometimes you pay and one thing can change everything so we were anxious to score the second.



"It was late in the game but we felt the happiness and the three points was massive. Now we rest and work in the video room because we have another game so soon", Pochettino added.

