Andy Halliday Can Play Left-Back – Former Rangers Star Wants New Position For Loan Returnee

Bob Malcolm believes that Andy Halliday can play as a left-back, with the former Rangers star hopeful about Gers boss Graeme Murty giving the 26-year-old the opportunity to play in a different position than his predecessors did.



Halliday, who mostly played as a defensive midfielder after Rangers signed him from Bradford City in 2015, joined Azerbaijan club Gabala on a season-long loan deal.











The 26-year-old returned to Ibrox this month after managing just seven appearances in all competitions for Gabala.



And Malcolm, who worked with Halliday during his spell as assistant manager at Blackpool in the 2013/14 season, insisted that the player fared well as a left-back at Bloomfield Road.





The ex-Rangers defender explained that Halliday is not a natural holding midfielder and wants Murty to deploy him elsewhere.

“Andy coming back to Rangers can only be a good thing”, Malcolm was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



“He had a couple of good seasons at Rangers before going out on loan and has a lot to offer them.



“Even if he doesn’t play regularly it will be good just having him in the dressing room.



“But he played as a sitting midfielder under Mark Warburton and Pedro Caixinha and I don’t think he’s a sitting midfielder.



“We had him at Blackpool and he played wide of three forward midfielders and he also played left back well.



“He was good getting forward and getting crosses into the box.



“He has been asked to play out of position as a holding midfielder since he came back to Glasgow and he has done that well.



“But he has probably suffered as a result of that.



“Hopefully he will get a chance in a different position under the new manager.”



Halliday, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2020, has thus far turned out 90 times for the Scottish giants, scoring 15 times and setting up eight more.

