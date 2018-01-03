Arsenal Preparing To Loan Out Talent To Bundesliga Side After Completing Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are expected to loan out Greek starlet Konstantinos Mavropanos to Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen after they snap him up.



The Gunners are closing in on Greece Under-21 star Mavropanos, with a fee of between €2.1m and €2.5m set to be pocketed by Greek outfit PAS Giannina.











Arsene Wenger though will look to send the defender abroad to kick on with his development, with a spell of Germany in the Frenchman's sights for Mavropanos.



Werder Bremen, according to French magazine France Football, are the most likely destination for the new Gunner.





A role may have been played in picking Werder Bremen out by new Arsenal recruitment head Sven Mislintat.

Mavropanos will be looking to play week in, week out in Germany as he looks to kick on his development ahead of a return to the Emirates Stadium.



Werder Bremen are in the thick of a relegation battle in the Bundesliga and sit third from bottom with just 15 points from their opening 17 league games.

