X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

03/01/2018 - 18:47 GMT

Danny Drinkwater On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a league fixture this evening.

The Blues sit in third spot in the standings, two points off Manchester United, who they can overtake by claiming all three points tonight.




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte continues to be without the injured David Luiz, but the Brazilian is close to shrugging off knee inflamation.

Conte selects Thibaut Courtois in goal, while in defence he goes with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill. In midfield, Cesc Fabregas, who was rested on Saturday, comes into the side, while N'Golo Kante also plays. Further up the pitch Eden Hazard, also rested against Stoke City, starts just off Alvaro Morata.

If Conte needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, which includes Danny Drinkwater and Willian.

 


Chelsea Team vs Arsenal

Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c), Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Morata

Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi
 